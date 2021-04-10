Eighth grade scrapbook a "…fine piece of workmanship" that still teaches

For some reason, when so much else in his life had been discarded or forgotten over the passing years, Parke County farmer Max Lee kept a scrapbook he put together in 8th grade. All this time later, his family is glad that he did.
Eventually the owner of the land he and his wife, Margaret, had cash rented not long after they married, Max saw action in the Navy during World War II, married a girl from the “poor Irish section of Pittsburgh” after he mustered out, and eventually pursued a degree in history from Indiana State University. Displaying the grit he’d shown his entire life, and with Margaret doing his typing, Max studied part-time and eventually graduated with a master’s degree on the same day his son, Johnny, was awarded his bachelor’s in industrial arts.
An excellent student who played on the basketball team and excelled with the clarinet in the school band at Rosedale School, Lee had no idea that an assignment by his social studies teacher, H.G. Walters, would survive him all these years. After Max died at 64 on Palm Sunday, 1986, Margaret tucked the scrapbook away in a bedroom closet with his high school yearbook and other mementos; his daughters, Laurie Krumweide and Dale Ann O’Neal, found it in 2008 after their mother passed.
But in 1934, several years deep into the Great Depression, Max was just 14 and had that life yet in front of him. Lee helped his father, a farmer and rural mail carrier, build the house in which he was raised. The postal job, and his mother’s earnings as a school teacher, got them through the hardest of economic times, made even harder when his father died at just 46.
It may be 87 years old and a light year away from what is considered modern educational methodology now, but the scrapbook is a project that can still teach us something. And, in today’s “cut-and-paste” approach for meeting due dates, it’s also an exercise in imagination and creativity and hands-on learning.
Like teachers today — although undoubtedly under less restraint from the state’s Board of Education — Mr. Walters must have wanted his students to know grand democratic principles and responsible citizenship and basic facts and statistics, but he must have also wanted them to better know the world just outside their own windows too. The scrapbook assignment was to be about Indiana and the Wabash Valley, and from what I can tell, his students were given great freedom in what else they wanted to include in their projects.
Max’s offering, string-bound and made of heavy black stock with a wrinkled faux-leatherette cover, is a mixed bag. On one hand an organized collection of local and state facts, hand-drawn maps and sketches, photographs, and newspaper clippings (some from what was once called the “rotogravure,” probably printed in the local Sunday newspaper), it also seemed to be a time capsule of sorts, for Max included many of the things that were important to him: photos of his basketball squad and the Hotshots band, for instance. He chose to emphasize places he’d been, represented by postcards he’d collected of the Lake Michigan Dunes and Turkey Run State Park.
Holly Pies, the Curriculum Coordinator for Social Studies at Vigo County School Corporation, says there’s still a place for projects like Max’s in today’s curriculums. In fact, similar concepts are still being used.
“Things were very different this year, of course,” Pies says of our pandemic-altered school year, “but hands-on learning is still very important. We still have science fairs and field trips, and we know students enjoy learning through a variety of options. We know kinesthetic learning — when the students actually do things, write things — is important.”
Janet Brosmer, Curriculum Coordinator for anything language related at VCSC, agrees with Pies. “When you have to do things remotely, it’s hard to do otherwise, but, his scrapbook is very similar to the portfolios that some teachers use today. That’s where they keep the students’ best work together as a unit.”
Brosmer also mentioned that the “Great Americans” research some of the students in VCSC do is projects-based learning. “A lot of things have changed, but learning something valuable never goes out of style. Students taking ownership and preserving their work, no matter the format, is important,” she added.
Today, Laurie lives in the house her grandfather and father built, but Max left much more behind for her. “My dad instilled the importance of an education in me at a very young age,” she says. “I was always hanging around Pop while he worked on the farm. My favorite game with him was, ‘Ask me a question.’ I got to pick a subject, usually science or history — never math. Then Pop would ask me endless questions on that subject. I treasure his scrapbook because it’s a reminder of my dad, who valued knowledge and the importance of always learning.”
When I asked her why she felt her father had kept the scrapbook all those years — perhaps why her mom had kept it too — Laurie said, “I think he kept it because he knew it was one boy’s snapshot of history.”
Max Lee’s scrapbook remains a fragile reminder of education as it used to be, yet the lessons it taught live on.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books, including his newest, This Old World, are available in local stores or at Amazon.com.
