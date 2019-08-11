Funding of public education will be the topic for an Aug. 26 voter education session in Parke County.
The speaker will be State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School who is serving her first term in the Indiana House of Representatives. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Parke County Extension office meeting room with light refreshments available at that time. The discussion with Rep. Pfaff will begin at 6 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.
Previous bi-monthly “soup supper” sessions addressed rural broadband concerns in April at Bellmore firehouse, and local taxes in June at Lyford firehouse. Each voter education program featured a pot of homemade soup and other light refreshments prior to the discussion of the issue.
The goal of the sessions is to have public discussion of issues important to the people of Parke County. While the series is sponsored by Parke County Democrats, the voter education sessions do not include any political activity and everyone is invited to participate in the discussion.
For more information, call Nancy Swaim at 765-569-5148 or Mark Spelbring at 765-569-8444.
