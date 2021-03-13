The Easter Bunny is coming to the Holiday House in Deming Park for pictures from 1 to 5 p.m. March 20 and 21. Adults must provide their own camera.
Children also are invited to hop on the Bunny Express from 1 to 5 p.m. Train rides are $1 per person.
Face masks and social distancing are required for both activities.
On March 27, the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt. The park will be closed until 1 p.m. to set up for the event. Parking will be available inside the park. The hunt for 2- to 4-year-olds will start at 2 p.m. and ages 5 to 10 will start at 2:30 p.m. Prize eggs will be hidden in each age group.
In addition to the hunt, the Bunny Express will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required.
April 3 is the rain date for the hunt. For more information call 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.