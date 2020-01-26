Eagle Scouts recognized

On Dec. 19, the John Martin chapter of the Son’s of the American Revolution awarded nine Eagle Scouts from Troop 38 Recognition Certificates for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Pictured from left are SAR State Secretary William Behnke Sr., Scouts Zachary Ferris, Dylan Verst, Austin Willis, Jordan Witt, and Chapter President Cliff Blanchard. Scouts not pictured are Ryan Kirkpatrick, Brendan McPike, Christopher Rozmin, Jarad Verst and Adam Waters.