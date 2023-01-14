An influential drummer and percussionist will speak at Indiana State University this month.
Kenny Aronoff will be the first of the University Speaker Series of this year, beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in Tilson Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public.
Aronoff was ranked in Rolling Stone’s ‘Top 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,’ and Modern Drummer magazine named him the No. 1 pop/rock drummer and No. 1 studio drummer.
He has more than 60 Grammy-nominated or awarded recordings, representing more than 300 million records sold.
The musician uses his skills to manipulate sound using drums, cymbals and other percussion instruments.
One of his most iconic drum parts includes John Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane.”
