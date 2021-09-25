Drive-thru Scare at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in October

Drive-thru Scare at the Fairgrounds, a no-touch haunted house, is scheduled Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41. Throughout the second annual tour, motorists can listen to Halloween music from radio station WLZT 94.1-FM in their vehicle as they view spooky scenes along the haunted path. There also will be concessions available with some proceeds to benefit FSA Counseling Center.
Cost is $23 available on eventbrite.com. A portion of tickets sales will go to FSA Counseling and the fairgrounds.
Visit https://bit.ly/3mdY09h to purchase tickets. Vendors can email Courtney@chiprichmarketing.com for more details.
