Marshall First United Methodist Church United Methodist Women will host their first ever Drive-Thru Chili Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the church, 702 Plum St. in Marshall, Illinois.
Patrons can drive through the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT and from 4 to 6 p.m. Dine-in and walk-up service will not be available.
The meal includes choice of chili, broccoli cheese or vegetable soup; ham salad sandwich; pumpkin pie; and a bottle of water for $10. A quart of soup can be purchased for $10. Advance tickets are not needed.
The event helps fund the Marshall FUMC United Methodist Women’s mission work. For more details about the UMW or event, contact Dianne Rardin at 217-264-1449 or the church at 217-826-8041.
