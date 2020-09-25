Instead of its annual Hungarian Harvest Dance, First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will serve Hungarian cabbage rolls and desserts at a drive-through event Oct. 3 at Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets (one block south of Maple Avenue) in Terre Haute.
Motorists are to enter from North 22nd Street and exit onto Linden. Serving will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. or until sold out. A Hungarian dinner of one stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans will be available for $7. The same dinner with the two sides and two cabbage rolls will be $11. A cabbage roll by itself will be $4. Hungarian pastries and soft drinks also will be for sale.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks will be available for purchase. "Hungarian Recipes" is a collection of family recipes that have been handed down through the generations and never-before published. Compiled by Whitney Pope and published by Penfield Books, it includes several recipes contributed by Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge members.
