Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will offer its Hungarian cabbage rolls as a drive-through event on April 24 at Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.
A dinner of one stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans will be available for $10. The same dinner with the two sides and two cabbage rolls will be $15. A cabbage roll by itself will be $5.
Serving will be from 4 until 6 p.m. or until sold out. Drivers are to enter from North 22nd Street and exit onto Linden Street.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks also will be available for purchase, as well as whimsical cat and dog figures handmade in Hungary. The stuffed, felt figures are crafted by Eastern European artisans as a way of preserving traditional Hungarian crafts for the American home. They can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25.
