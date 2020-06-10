Blanford Sportsman Club will host a drive-in concert and classic movie Saturday.
Brent Orndorff of the Blue News will perform before the showing of “Night of the Living Dead.”
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 8:30. Cost is $20 per vehicle, cash only.
Movie-goers can listen through a car radio and take a lawn chair for the outdoor concert.
Concessions will be available with a percentage of the proceeds to benefit the Blanford Sportsman Club at 799 W. Indiana 163 in Vermillion County.
Visit the Blanford Sportsman Club Facebook page for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.