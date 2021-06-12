Dr. John L. Trench III will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 in the Senior Education Ministries Inc. offices at 4310 S. 11th St. in Terre Haute. The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Dr. Trench is a graduate of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, and attended the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. He is a podiatric physician and surgeon in private solo practice in Terre Haute. He is a subspecialist in dermatology of the foot and ankle which screens for skin cancer and skin diseases. In addition, he is the only podiatric specialist who offers in-office minimally invasive cryosurgical treatment for many foot and ankle conditions, including heel pain, neuromas, and many skin conditions, which provides rapid, often immediate relief of pain with short recovery times.
Trench is also a subspecialist in the care of chronic and acute wounds, and is a member of the medical team at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital Center for Wound Care. He is on staff at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Springhill Village in Terre Haute.
Seating is limited due to social distancing with a maximum of 20 reservations. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. 812-917-4970 and leave a message to reserve a spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.