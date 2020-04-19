During National Volunteer Week, today through Saturday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will thank and recognize more than 14,000 volunteers across the state and salute their accomplishments on the dnr.IN.gov website.
Volunteers make a difference by helping maintain, improve, and restore Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage at DNR properties. Guests can see the impacts of volunteers through miles of trail improvements, acres of invasive plants removed, help provided at events, program supplies organized, structures painted, and more.
To help DNR properties, explore on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. To become part of DNR’s volunteer family, download a volunteer application and contact a DNR property.
Virtual programs saluting volunteers are listed on the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov. Posts recognizing volunteers can be found on the Facebook pages of the DNR divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry and Nature Preserves.
Email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov for more information or questions about volunteering.
