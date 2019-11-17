DNA discussions to take place at genealogy program

A DNA Interest Group session with speaker Tim Phipps is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in rooms A, B and C at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society invites anyone who has tested or is thinking about testing their DNA as a means to further research their family’s genealogy. Participants are asked to take their DNA results or questions to the interactive discussion session.
For more details on the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society visit www.inwvgs.org, email wvgs@inwvgs.org or like WVGS on Facebook. For more information email ptphipps@att.net.
