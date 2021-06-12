Since its inception in 2000, the Vigo County Second Grade Writing cadre has partnered with the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission to sponsor an annual writing contest regarding diversity. This year the contest took place the week of Feb. 8.
The contest provided second grade students in the Vigo County School Corp. an opportunity to celebrate diversity. The Human Relations Commission annually recognizes a winner from each second grade classroom in all 18 elementary schools and, this year, the guided remote learning classrooms.
To introduce the concept of diversity to the students, the writing cadre selects a piece of literature. This year’s selection was “All Are Welcome,” by Alexandra Penford. Second-graders also viewed a video, “Being Different is Beautiful.” The book and video taught the students that each individual is unique and that everyone has something special to offer. All students were encouraged to then create their own stories, and in those stories, students shared how they include and accept people that are different from them.
The stories were reviewed by the Human Relations Commission and Matthew McClendon, director of Diversity, Civility and International Exchange, to determine the outstanding writing piece in each second grade classroom. Jordan Lough, director of the Human Relations Commission, visited each elementary school to announce and personally congratulate the winners. Each winner was presented with a medallion personalized with their name.
Winners at each elementary school:
Benjamin Franklin: Zoey Leturgez, Gideon Pender, Ebony McCarter
Davis Park: Kavion Wilson, Kingston Carter
Deming: Kamai Rudy, Jacob Carter
DeVaney: Emerson Kelly, Sydney Justice, Will Johnston
Dixie Bee: Marelin Matias, Maren Bergesen, Ananya Thothala, Kennedy Semmler
Farrington Grove: A’nise Brown, Briella Gabbard, Serenity Pair
Fayette: Porter James, Colt Cooley
Fuqua: Makenna Byrd, Yohana Sac, Kaylena Casad
Hoosier Prairie: Rosie Cook, Macy Smith, Zoey Laloux
Lost Creek: Beatrix All, Avery Kiesel, Olive Jordan, Cole Chiado, Arthur Riley
Meadows: Finley Price, Alice Rowe
Ouabache: Brody Weger, Rhiannon Decker, Kindall Gilbert
Riley: Baden Bilyeu, Lawson Goff, Ella Toney
Rio Grande: Ashlynn Newkirk, Kendall Slater, Ryder Newill, Esme Buddhacharya
Sugar Creek Consolidated: Bella Rose, Gracie Michael, Grayson Delaunois
Sugar Grove: Hailey Miles, Gift Dadzie, Sofia Hewitt
Terre Town: Hayden Casserly, Chloe Lugar, Eli Boyll, Kambri Long
West Vigo: Abel Blitz, Amelia Kelso
Guided remote classrooms: Marinelli Casios, Michael Nikirk
