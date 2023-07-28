The Brazil Concert Band will present BCB Goes Disney! at 8 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park rain or shine.
This week’s concert will feature “The Magic of Disneyland” arranged by Jerry Brubaker with eight all-time Disney classics including “Mickey Mouse March” and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Favorites will be heard in “Walt Disney Band Showcase” arranged by Floyd Werle, “Highlights from Mary Poppins” arranged by Alfred Reed, “Aladdin” arranged by Paul Jennings and “Star Wars Medley” by John Williams, arranged by John Tatgenhorst.
Also, “Raiders March” also by Williams, arranged by Lew Davison, and “Selections from Moana” with “Where You Are,” “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome” and “We Know the Way” in a setting by Jay Bocook.
Marches of the week are “Eagle Squadron” by Kenneth Alford, “Staunch and True” by Carl Teike and “Sir Henry March” by Karl L. King.
The concession stand will be operated by the Girl Scouts with pulled chicken.
For more information about the Brazil Concert Band, visit brazilconcertband.org.
The Jackson Township Community Band will perform at the Indiana State Fair at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Indiana Arts Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.