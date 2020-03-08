Dr. Christine Toevs from Regional Hospital will speak at Dine with a Doc on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 North Providence Pl. West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Toevs received her medical degree from East Carolina University School of Medicine. She completed her internship in General surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and did her Residency in General surgery at the University of Minnesota
She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care, Hospice and Palliative Medicine and by the United Council for Neurological Subspecialties in Neurocritical Care.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Harrison’s Crossing Health Campus in Terre Haute.
There will be an opening prayer and Veterans in attendance will be recognized for their service and dedication to our country followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to start off the program. There will be various Health Care Providers present to share information about their services and provide Door prizes for participants to win.
Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required and can be made by contacting Lori Aplin (toll free) at 1-877-223-6109. Be sure to leave a message if there is no answer and they will call back and confirm they got your rsvp.
