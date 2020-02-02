Nurse practitioner Amelia Ladd with VNA and Hospice of the Wabash Valley in Terre Haute will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 N. Providence Place, West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Ladd is a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend … who also happens to enjoy her work as a Palliative Care nurse practitioner. She has master’s degrees in education, counseling, as well as nursing. She will talk about Advanced Care planning.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Cobblestone Crossing Health Campus.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
