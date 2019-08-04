Dr. Khushwant Kaur of Fort Wayne will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 N. Providence Place in West Terre Haute.
Senior Education Ministries Inc.’s free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Dr. Kaur is interested in outpatient traditional family medicine, procedures and preventative medicine
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Burnsides Community Health Center in Marshall, Illinois.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries at 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
