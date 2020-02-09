Covered With Love Inc. Diaper Bank in Terre Haute recently opened a satellite location to serve families in the Marshall and Paris, Illinois area.
Illinois families struggling with diaper need can contact Mindy Myers to schedule appointments to receive disposable diapers, wipes and other baby hygiene items. Those with appointments will meet at the Paris Carnegie Public Library, 207 S. Main St., Paris.
To apply, each parent/guardian must provide two forms of identification for themselves and one form of ID for the child/children. Applicants can contact Myers coveredwithloveth@gmail.com and 812-870-2528.
Covered With Love Inc. Diaper Bank provides diapers, disposable training pants, wipes and baby hygiene products for the health and well-being of babies and young children. One in three families struggle to provide diapers for their children. Diapers cannot be purchased with SNAP or WIC benefits. There is no government safety net program that provides diapers for babies.
CWL, a 501c3 nonprofit founded in Terre Haute by Angie Francis in late 2015, is the area’s only diaper bank member of the National Diaper Bank Network. The National Diaper Bank Network is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to safeguard one of the most basic needs of all babies and their families … access to clean, dry diapers.
While most of the inventory is donated by community members, there are items that must be purchased to fulfill needs. Recurring financial donations are much appreciated and can be set up through the CWL secure donation site. Checks payable to Covered With Love Inc. should be sent to 4200 S. 11th St., Terre Haute, IN 47802.
In Terre Haute, Covered With Love Inc. is at The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar St., Suite 7Q. For more information, visit CoveredWithLoveInc.org and nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org.
