Daughters of the Nile in Terre Haute have rescheduled their March 21 Designer Bag Bingo for July 11 in Zorah Shrine Center at 420 N. Seventh St.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and games will begin at noon.
Designer bags include Michael Kors, Fossil, MFK, Kate Spade, Stone Mountain and more.
Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 at the door.
Tickets purchased prior to March 21 will be honored.
Proceeds will benefit the Badoura Temple general fund. For tickets, call Marie Crow at 812-299-5767.
