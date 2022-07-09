Deadline to enter River City Art Association exhibit July 15

River City Art Association is calling for Indiana and Illinois artists to enter its 14th Annual Juried Exhibition.
The show will be displayed Aug. 5 though 31 in the First Financial Bank Plaza at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue.
The competition is open to ages 18 and older. Entry deadline is July 15. Fees are $20 for RCAA and Wabash Valley Art Guild members, $30 for nonmembers, and $15 for students (with valid student ID) for up to three entries per artist.
Participation requirements, entry form and delivery instructions will be available at RiverCityArt.org and on RCAA’s Facebook page.
An opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 with an awards ceremony at 6:30. Admission is free during the reception and regular banking hours through Aug. 31.
Artists who place in the exhibition will have the option of displaying their artwork in a “Winner’s Show” in FFB’s Springhill branch Sept. 1 through 30.
For more information contact RCAA vice president Todd Stokes at ToddBstokes@gmail.com or 812-870-8252.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.