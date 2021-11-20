Bee Well of Edgar County is offering a sneak peek of lighted Holiday in the Park displays before the Paris, Illinois, attraction is open to the public.
On the eve of Thanksgiving — Wednesday, Nov. 24 — at 6 p.m., community members can participate in the “Dashing Through the Lights” event, a holiday 1-mile walk/run through Twin Lakes Park, offering a view of the lighted holiday displays.
Participants should arrive at Laker Stadium to register. The event will start and end at the lighted tunnel just off Steidl Road.
Registration is $5 per person or $20 per family with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is not competitive and there will be no awards. However, participants are encouraged to get decked out in lighted holiday swag and enjoy the evening with friends and family. Everyone can wrap up the evening with hot chocolate and candy canes, which will be provided.
Traffic through the park will be limited to only those who reside in the area. Spectators will not be permitted beyond the start/finish line by the lighted tunnel.
