Purdue Extension will offer a free Crop Marketing & Farm Finance Workshop focusing on how to improve farm profitability in 2020. The Feb. 14 event will provide farmers an opportunity to improve both their crop marketing and financial management skills.
The workshop is set for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Vermillion County Fairgrounds Community Building at Cayuga. Presenters include Dr. James Mintert and Dr. Michael Langemeier from Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
The first of two 90-minute sessions, “Improving Your Crop Marketing Skills,” will focus on learning about local basis patterns and how to take advantage of that knowledge to improve profitability on a farming operation and reduce risk. The second session, “Preparing to Meet with Your Ag Lender,” will explore how to use enterprise budgets to evaluate long-term enterprise profitability, and whole-farm financial projects to evaluate profitability and repayment capacity for the upcoming year. A case farm will be used to help illustrate the concepts.
There will be a break for lunch sponsored by First Financial Bank.
Online registration is requested by Feb. 10 at http://bit.ly/37RB9pR.
For more information, contact Phil Cox at the Vermillion County Extension office, 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu.
