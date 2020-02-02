Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Ill., is offering a class that will help people learn how to crochet.
The crochet class on Feb. 12 will serve as an introduction to crochet for beginners, but also will give a review of basic techniques for people who are looking for a refresher on how to crochet.
Classroom hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on the LTC campus.
Cost is $35. To register call 618-544-8657.
The class is a part of Lincoln Trail College’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth, and programs for kids. Future classes include Chicken Basics, Spanish for Kids, Cake Decorating and Quilting.
LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the college and at www.iecc.edu/ltc.
