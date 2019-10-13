Crawford County Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday with a luncheon and presentation on the creating of the society, its accomplishments and plans for the future.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. CDT in the Crawford County Museum, 408 S. Cross St., Robinson, Illinois. A Swiss steak meal with all the trimmings will be catered by Lori Williamson. After lunch, Kay Young will speak on the history of the society and Phil Young will dedicate the new chapel room.
Cost will be $10 per person. Reservations are due Monday. Call 618-544-3087 and leave a message or call M.J. Billingsly at 618-553-627.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.