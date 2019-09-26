Covered With Love seeks to end diaper need

One in three American families report struggling with diaper need — the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy.
Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 23 through 29, draws attention to the issue and prompts individuals, organizations, diaper banks, communities and elected officials to work together to help get diapers to babies who need them. Diaper Need Awareness Week is a signature initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network.
Covered With Love Inc. in The Meadows shopping center is the only National Diaper Bank Network member in the Wabash Valley.
Many people are unaware that government assistance programs do not provide funding for diapers. Diapers and baby hygiene products cannot be purchased with food stamps. There are currently 5.2 million infants and toddlers living in low-income families, many who face a daily struggle to have enough diapers. According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, the poorest 20 percent of Americans who buy diapers spend nearly 14 percent of their post-tax income on diapers.
Covered With Love helps address diaper need by collecting, storing and distributing diapers to families experiencing financial hardship. Covered With Love has been dispensing diapers and baby hygiene products for four years. Over 70,000 diapers have been provided to families in need since late 2015. From January to August this year alone, over 30,000 diapers had been given. It is expected that this year will end with nearly 50,000 diapers distributed. In March of this year, CWL began two new off-site programs. Once a month, parenting students at Booker T. Washington High School may request and receive diapers and baby wipes. The first Thursday of each month CWL provides diapers and wipes to families in need at the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute.
Donations of any brand of baby hygiene products such as wipes, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotions as well as diapers and disposable training pants are needed. Sizes 4, 5, 6 diapers and sizes 2T-5T training pants are most needed. A few Terre Haute elementary schools are conducting diaper drives this month. An Amazon.com Wishlist for Covered With Love has been set up for shopping convenience.
The 2nd annual Covered With Love “Stuff the Truck” diaper drive is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations: Walmart on Indiana 46, Walmart on U.S. 41 South, and at the Meadows at 2800 Poplar. Trucks will be parked in the lot waiting to be ‘stuffed’ with packages of diapers and hygiene products from generous shoppers. Donors are encouraged to sign up for a drawing of a prize package worth over $200.
Any family in need of diapers and baby hygiene products in the Wabash Valley area should call 812-870-1819 to schedule an appointment. Two forms of identification are required for the adult and one form for each child.
Individuals and organizations can get involved in Diaper Need Awareness Week in the following ways:
Like and Follow @coveredwithloveinc on Facebook to see upcoming activities and fundraising events.
