Covered With Love Inc. diaper bank in Terre Haute has established a satellite location at Covenant Cooperative Ministries to distribute diapers to families in need.
The new satellite location at 122 S. 10½ St. is in addition to CWL’s main office at The Meadows shopping center and the satellite location at Paris, Illinois.
“There is a lot of emotional and mental anguish parents experience not being able to supply their child with simple necessities like clean, dry diapers,” Covered With Love founder Angie Francis said. The National Diaper Bank Network estimates that diapers can cost up to $100 per month per child. Many people are unaware that government assistance programs do not provide funding for diapers. Diapers and baby hygiene products cannot be purchased with food stamps. Covered With Love helps address diaper need by collecting, storing, and distributing diapers to families experiencing financial hardship.
A CWL representative will be on site at CCM from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Families who need diapers must provide identification for parent and child. Parents should bring two forms of I.D. for themselves and one for each child. Acceptable parent identification includes a driver’s license or state I.D., proof of address, birth certificate, social security card, Medicaid card, food stamp card. Acceptable children’s identification includes a birth certificate, social security card or Medicaid card.
For more details visit coveredwithloveinc.org or call 812-870-2273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.