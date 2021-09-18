The annual Cory Apple Festival will offer food, vendors and entertainment Friday through Sept. 26 in the Clay County town just off Indiana 46. New this year will be a Jeep Junkies “Cruising Out Childhood Cancer In Cory” at noon on Sept. 26.
Friday will kick off the weekend with the Fireman’s Breakfast, serving from 6 to 10 a.m. at the firehouse. Vendor booths with a variety of craft, antiques and flea market items will begin opening at 9 a.m. Food vendors will open at 10 a.m.
Friday evening there will be a ham and bean dinner at the firehouse from 5 to 8 p.m. and entertainment at the Bad Apple Saloon will start at 7 p.m. with comedian Alex Reymundo followed at 9 p.m. by America’s AC/DC Thunderstruck.
Events on Sept. 25 start with another Fireman’s Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Craft, flea market and antique booths open at 9 and food vendors will open at 10. The annual car show will have registration starting at 10 a.m. with the show going on from noon to 4 p.m. A Jonah fish fry is scheduled noon to 8 p.m. at the firehouse.
Other entertainment throughout the afternoon includes a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. on Oliver Street and John Hennessy playing on the main grounds at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Karaoke will follow at 6 p.m. The Bad Apple Saloon will feature comedian Alex Reymundo at 7 p.m. followed by Hairbanger’s Ball at 9 p.m.
Sept. 26 offerings include vendor booths open at 9 a.m. and food vendors at 10 a.m. A chicken and noodle dinner at the firehouse will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Jeep Junkies “Cruising Out Childhood Cancer In Cory” will begin at noon. More information about this event can be found on the festival’s Facebook page. On the main grounds, the White River Valley Quartet Gospel Music will perform from 11 a.m. to noon and 12:20 to 1 p.m. The day will conclude with a parade at 3 p.m.
Proceeds from parking fees and meals at the firehouse help fund the Cory/Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department and local community.
