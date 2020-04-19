The 111th Cory Alumni celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
For more details contact Cory Alumni members Sandy at 812-877-2180, Jan at 812-201-5880 or Barbara at 317-537-2262.
ROSEDALE [mdash] ROSEDALE-Kazuko Vandivier, 82, of Rosedale, Ind., passed away at 7:40 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. She was born December 29, 1937 in the Mariana Islands. Her husband of 57 years, Murrell Wayne Vandivier whom she married June 29, 1962 pre…
Rose May Acrea, 103, of Avon, Ind., and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at The Hearth at Prestwick in Avon. She was born October 26, 1916 in Terre Haute to Fredrick Monts and Nellie Brown Monts. Her husband, Lester H. Acrea, preceded her in death in 199…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.