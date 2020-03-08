The Maple Center for Integrative Health will offer a Spring Fling cooking class with a plant-based twist on March 15.
The Cook and Eat workshop is scheduled 2 to 5 p.m. in the Indiana State University Food Lab.
During the class, participants will cook plant-based, whole-food recipes with a team member and then eat the prepared meal. Recipes will be available. The class will be led by Sylvia Middaugh, nutritionist and dietitian, and the LEAF Leadership team.
Menu items include spring rolls with dipping sauce, fruit salad with mango marinade, red potato salad with dressing, tabbouleh salad, vegetable wild rice soup with mushrooms, and asparagus in warm tarragon pecan vinaigrette.
Cost for the program, including food, is $25 per person.
Class size is limited. Registration is required by Monday at www.themaplecenter.org.
Participants are to enter through ISU’s Food Lab’s Fourth and Chestnut street doors.
For more details, visit The Maple Center at 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 600, or call 812-234-8733.
