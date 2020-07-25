The Brazil Concert Band and director Matthew S. Huber will present “Around The World In 60 Minutes” at 8 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, at Forest Park in Brazil.
John Philip Sousa’s “The Circumnavigators Club” salutes those who have traveled the world and was premiered in New York City in 1931.
From New Zealand comes “Invercargill,” written in 1913 by Alex Lithgow while closer to home comes “Cohan Salute,” arranged for marching band by Bill Moffit who was a band director at Purdue University.
Held over from last week is “Show Boat,” arranged by Robert Russell Bennett with its main song “Ol’ Man River.”
“Coat Of Arms” was written by Kenneth Whitcomb, who composed under the pseudonym George Kenny in 1957.
The musical, “Cabaret,” was written by Fred Ebb and John Kander. In this arrangement by Norman Leyden, comes the songs “Willkommen,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me,” “Cabaret,” “Pineapple” and “Married.”
Frank Cofield wrote an arrangement of popular songs titled “A Johnny Mercer Medley” with “And The Angels Sing,” “Goody Goody,” “Fools Rush In” and “I’m An Old Cowhand.”
“In Old Portugal” is a waltz by Karl L. King and a one-step, “Painting The Town Red, White & Blue” is by Stephen Kent Goodman.
The Brazil Elks will serve their famous tenderloins from the park concession stand Sunday.
