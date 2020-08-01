A pop-up concert and outdoor movie are set for Friday at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms,  5001 E. Poplar Drive.

The live musical performance will be followed by “Charade!”, a classic movie starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.

Entertainment will begin at 8 p.m. with the movie at 9. Take a blanket or lawn chair for comfortable seating.

A $15 ticket includes a Butler’s Pantry movie snack pack and free drink.

Order tickets at the-butlers-pantry.square.site/movie-night-august-7th.

For updates, visit the Sycamore Farms Facebook page.

