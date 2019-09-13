The Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley is joining with dozens of chapters and thousands of bereaved across the country in a “Walk to Remember” their children, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, and other family members who have died. TCF of the Wabash Valley has set its walk for Sept. 26.
As the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization, TCF offers friendship, understanding, and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child through a network of almost 700 chapters in the United States, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.
Locally, walk coordinators are expecting a large group of participants to meet at Collett Park at Seventh Street and Maple Avenue. The walk begins at 6 p.m. and ends with desserts and time for walkers to share about their child with other families. All are encouraged to take a photo of their child, their favorite dessert and lawn chairs.
For more information on the national organization and locations of chapters nationwide, visit compassionatefriends.org or call 877-969-0010.
