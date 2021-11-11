Community Theatre of Terre Haute offers its second play of the season, “The Cemetery Club,” performing today through Sunday and Nov. 19-21. Directed by Laura Reed and written by Ivan Menchell, the PG-rated comedy follows three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before visiting their husbands’ graves.
Ida (Terri Fulk) is sweet-tempered and ready to begin a new life, which seems to be coming along when a widower named Sam (Brady Kearns) begins to show an interest in her. Lucille (Susan Goode) is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun, while Doris (Dixie Brown) is priggish and judgmental. Doris and Lucille are not fond of the budding relationship between Sam and Ida, which nearly breaks Ida’s heart.
“This cast for ‘The Cemetery Club’ has worked so hard to create their characters and tell this story,” Reed said. “I will cherish the memory of each hurdle, struggle, stress, tear, accomplishment and laugh working with these fine actors as a part of CT’s reopening.”
To purchase show tickets for “The Cemetery Club,” patrons can follow the links at ctth.org to pick the day, time and seat for the performance they want. Tickets can be printed out at home or shown on a mobile device.
For patrons who prefer to purchase in person, ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as one hour before show time. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and youth. Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Note that Community Theatre has updated its vaccination, testing and mask policy for performances. Patrons will need to bring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending any performance. Patrons will also be required to wear a mask. Actors will not wear masks so will be easy to understand.
Community Theatre is located at the corner of 25th and Washington streets. Learn more at ctth.org or call the ticket office during open hours at 812-232-7172.
Next up
Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Little Women the Musical” on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Director A.J. Dinkel will cast six women and four men for the show, which will run Jan. 14-16 and 21-23. The popular musical has music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee. Those auditioning will need to wear masks.
