Purdue Extension-Vigo County Health & Human Sciences educator Jay Christiansen will facilitate a Community Teaching Kitchen program scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 16 in the West Terre Haute Public Library, 125 N. Church St.
The Community Teaching Kitchen is a free workshop for individuals and families to learn how to make quick, healthy and affordable recipes for themselves and their families.
Instructors will demonstrate how to cook and prepare a variety of recipes. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience each week preparing recipes. During each session, they also will learn about topics related to health and well-being.
Crock Pots will be given away to participants who attend both sessions.
To register, contact Christiansen at chris128@purdue.edu or 812-462-3371. Registration deadline for only 20 participants is Dec. 6.
