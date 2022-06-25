The Masons of Pimento Lodge No. 292 want to bring together the community with a breakfast at the Pimento Lodge.
From 8 a.m. to noon July 30, a pancake and sausage breakfast will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend, with the cost being a free-will offering.
The Masons are extending a special invitation to current and former residents of Pimento to bring friends and family to visit and share memories of the community.
Pimento Lodge members will be available to answer questions about the fraternity, their history in Pimento and to give tours of the building.
The lodge is at the corner of Pimento Circle and East Cottom Drive, east of U.S. 41. After entering the Bedford stone building, there are three steps down into the dining room. From the ground floor, visitors can use the stairs or the chair lifts to reach the second floor.
