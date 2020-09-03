Terre Haute Area Realtors will host its THAAR Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
The event will include music, food, beer tent, craft vendors, shopping, corn hole tournament, pet parade and a Kids Zone.
In conjunction with the festival, Jeep Junkies and Gibson Auto Sales are sponsoring a Cruisin’ for Kids Car Show to benefit the Vigo County Children’s Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participation fee is $20 per car. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be presented to the first 50 entrees.
