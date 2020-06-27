Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts.
Visit wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm to learn more.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office.
Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer hunting practices in various types of communities, parks and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program.
Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options, and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
Registration is required. Participation is limited to 20 people. Visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM to register.
