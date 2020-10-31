The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host the third session of their Coffee with the Mystics series, online and in-person. The workshop is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. Those planning to attend in-person will meet in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Virtual attendees will receive a link to the program.
Participants are to register one week prior to the date of the session. In-person sessions will be limited to 10 due to physical distancing; a mask is required.
Sister Jan Craven will explore the life of Brother David Steindl-Rast, a Benedictine monk. “It will be very different to present a ‘living mystic’ rather than one who has hundreds of years of people doing research to look into,” Sister Jan said. “But there are plenty of resources available about his life that will be beneficial.”
The workshop will focus on Steindl-Rast’s book, “Gratefulness, the Heart of Prayer: An Approach to Life in Fullness.” “He built a huge philosophy behind this book,” Sister Jan said. “We will also center on the science of gratefulness and its popularity for the past 40 years. I plan to weave into that, the importance of ‘silence’ as we attempt to live out our own mystical lives.” Steindl-Rast has always been about inter-religious dialogue from the beginning, which will help play an important role in her presentation.
The final session in the series is set for Dec. 13. Cost of each event is $10. For details visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
