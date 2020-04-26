Potential is tapped when walls begin to break down, and some of the most amazing ideas come to life. Dreams of business and wonderment begin to occur. Notebooks, computers and documents fill up with goals, strategies and objectives of what is purposeful for businesses, companies and individuals as they map their way across departments, markets, and economies. The question is, what drives us varies slightly but still has enough common foundation to be applicable in establishing a principle theme?
Something nags and perpetuates us forward to achieve the remarkable. Is it our conscience? Our gut tells us we have more potential? But how do we capture it, is the true question. Angel investors and philanthropists will tell you to risk a big portion of it. Fear cannot be a part of anyone’s equation — someone should take risk, not be worried about failing, not be worried about what others say or think and push forward with their own agenda. Having pizzazz is necessary for establishing an empire in today’s climate.
Here are some tips to keep your eye on the prize:
1. What is your vision? Successful people are driven by knowing what they want, visualizing how to get there and that “can-do” attitude. They do not let obstacles hold them back. Instead, they identify assets and resources to overcome or navigate barriers.
2. How much strength and courage do you possess? Challenges are continuing to be tossed your way and curve balls coming from other directions. How do you plan to address those as an aspiring business person? How do you rally your support system to stand by your side indefinitely?
3. Conflict inevitability arises — be sure to stick to your core ethics and beliefs. Do not compromise on your foundation and why you began this endeavor. It is permissible to think creatively when problem solving, but don’t waiver from who you are and why are going after your goal.
4. Keep your motivation. That personality in which you are a list-checker and self-starter is important. No one except you is going to ensure that parameters and capacity is measured. Strategies and objectives are placed in a business to measure demand and productivity for reasons, and this should continue regardless of outside influences.
5. Focus. Focus on your goals, limit distractions and any hindrance to achieving goals you set for yourself and the company. This means stick to the steps along the way to make the goals happen.
6. Be an expert in your field and confident in what you are stating. This doesn’t necessarily mean you know everything, but you are strong and sure about what you do know. If there is a subject matter you are unsure, be firm in stating referral or resource information.
7. Each sector, industry, and business have competition. Authors have competition, blogs have competition, casinos, restaurants, and even wineries have competition. Know your audience, market and thrive in it. Bask in your market. Know your customers so well, you can predict their eating habits, hobbies, educational background and discretionary spending habits. Build a relationship with your competition and your customers.
As you continue to build your empire, climb the ladder up to success and listen to the voice inside. It urges you to throw caution to the wind. Be open-minded with regard to the endeavors, relationships and market bearings. Reflect on opportunities as you move forward, lessons learned along the way and how to use that information to be a make a change.
