A Purdue Cooperative Extension Service program on Climate Change and Local Impacts is set for 6 p.m. March 17 at the Purdue Extension office, Parke County Fairgrounds, U.S. 41 North, Rockville.
Climatologist Melissa Widhalm will discuss results of the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment. Her presentation will include changes Hoosiers can expect both in the near term, 2030s, as well as more long term, 2050 and beyond.
“For years, the images shown to us and the language we’ve used has made it really difficult for Hoosiers to see climate change as an urgent local issue. With the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment, we’re changing the conversation and helping Hoosiers understand the ways a shifting climate affects our day-to-day lives,” Widhalm said.
Widhalm is operations manager for the Purdue Climate Change Research Center and the coordinator for the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment, a statewide effort in collaboration with nearly 100 experts. She added, “The goal is to document the ways changing weather patterns will affect state and local interests. We want this assessment to provide baseline historical data and future predictions about key climate and water variables. This information will allow communities, business sectors and the state to determine vulnerabilities, and it will help people as they develop action plans for the future.”
The event is free, open to the public, and sponsored by the Parke-Vermillion Master Gardener Association. No RSVP is required. For more details, contact Phil Cox, Purdue Extension-Vermillion County, at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu; or Kurt Lanzone, Purdue Extension-Parke County at 765-569-3176 or klanzone@purdue.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.