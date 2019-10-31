The Clay County YMCA is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Kruzan Street facility on Friday at 6 p.m. with a party at the Clay County 4-H Fairgrounds, south of Brazil on Indiana 59. The event will feature live music by the popular band War Radio, a live and silent auction, cash bar, food vendors and more.
“The YMCA has a long history in Clay County,” said Peggy Berry, Board President of the YMCA of the Wabash Valley. “The first Y started in about 1876 here. It was more like a men’s study group or centered around things like stamp clubs held mostly in people’s houses.”
In the early-1890’s, the widow of a prominent Clay County judge left the Y her residence on Meridian Street along with a sizeable amount of money. Her house became the permanent Y. Programs like basketball (first played in a Y in Massachusetts) were started in a large barn behind the house. The Y continued in this capacity until 1948, when a group of local citizens raised about $40,000.00 to build a gym which replaced the old barn. By 1990 the house and gym became inadequate to support the growing membership and programs of the Y so the Board of Directors determined that a new Y had to be built.
Fundraising started for the new 2.5 million dollar facility in 1993 — the largest fundraising effort ever in Clay County which was non-government funded. It took six years of very hard work and cooperation with several entities in the community to finally accomplish the goal. The new building was going to have to be constructed without a gym until a former resident of Brazil, Norman Mendenhall, stepped forward with a sizeable gift to make the gym happen.
Ground was finally broken in 1997 at Kruzan Street and Indiana 59. Phase One was completed in 1999 when the new Y, known as the Clay County YMCA, became a reality. Phase Two, which included the community room, free weight room and aerobics room, was completed and opened in 2001.
“The Y has a long and proud history in Clay County,” said Berry. “Please join us in wishing our facility a Happy Birthday – and many more to come.”
The YMCA in Brazil now hosts a variety of youth and adult sports programs, group exercise opportunities for all levels of fitness, child care for caregivers utilizing the facility, and more.
The YMCA also hosts after-school care programs in Clay and Putnam counties. Scholarships are available to those who qualify through the YMCA financial assistance program.
Tickets for the Friday festivities are $10 per person, available at the Clay County YMCA.
To sponsor the event, or make a donation to the auction, call 812-442-6761. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Clay County YMCA. For more details, visit ymcaswv.org.
