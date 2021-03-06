Clay County educator to sign copies of first book

Meet the author: Pamela SchopmeyerFischer will sign copies of “Hello My Name is Pam!” from 2 to 4 p.m. March 13 at Launch Academy in Brazil. The book is available on Amazon.com and at various locations in Clay County.

Clay County educator to sign copies of first book of stories on her roller coaster ride of life

