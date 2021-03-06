Clay County educator to sign copies of first book of stories on her roller coaster ride of life
Clay County educator to sign copies of first book
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Albert V. Watson, 60, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 21, 1960 in Terre Haute to Marcus Watson and Mary Fields Watson. Albert loved sports and was an avid I. U. basketball fan. He is survived by …
James Bouillez, 96 of Franklin, died March 2, 2021. Service is Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial: Roselawn Cemetery. Visit our website for full obituary: www.flinnmaguire.net
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Tickets now on sale for Nelly concert in Terre Haute
- Thanks for the shout-out, but about that shirt ...
- National writer says Lansing unlikely to be back at ISU
- Here come the Sharpshooters: Semi-pro hoops team has first home game March 7
- Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 28, 2021
- Vigo County Jail Log: March 2, 2021
- USAF pilot, an ISU grad, dies in crash
- ANDY AMEY: 2A champs? Maybe just champs, period
- New treatment center coming to Terre Haute
- Return of ISU fraternity controversial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.