The story of a single mother, Clarissa Doutherd, and her advocacy for accessible, affordable childcare and early-childhood education is the focus of a new documentary, "Clarissa's Battle."
Its writer, director and producer — former Terre Hautean Tamara Perkins — personally understands that cause.
Nearly seven years ago, Perkins — with a baby on the way — got laid off from her job at a nonprofit in the San Francisco Bay Area. She learned her health insurance couldn't be extended. She interviewed for jobs while nine months pregnant to secure insurance, stay in her residence (a hard-to-find commodity in that part of California) and pay for childcare. Landing childcare proved complicated and took time.
"So, it was hard. I know that I'm not alone," Perkins recalled this summer. "It was both heartbreaking and comical."
Perkins got a crash course in navigating the process of finding and affording childcare. Eventually, she got a childcare subsidy when her daughter was 16 months old. Perkins had been on a waiting list for more than a year.
"It was my first time falling off that cliff," Perkins said.
Amid that experience, she met Doutherd, a single mom also looking for childcare. Upon talking in a coffee shop, they felt a connection.
"I just decided, this is the story I needed to tell," said Perkins, meaning in film. Perkins is also a filmmaker. The 1991 Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate founded Apple of Discord Productions in 2006.
Her collaboration with Doutherd led to the new documentary, released this summer and already featured at the New York City Human Rights Watch Film Festival and the San Francisco DocFest. "Clarissa's Battle" features Doutherd's story as a single mother and activist working to craft a nationwide coalition for childcare and early-childhood education funding.
"We came together to make this film because of how important it is," Perkins said.
As the film process began, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust childcare issues into the national conscience. Many parents faced the predicament of having to leave a job to stay home with kids whose schools were shifted to remote learning to avoid the spreading coronavirus, as childcare options dwindled. Even affluent parents, Perkins said, wound up confronting a lack of childcare.
"I don't think people realize how important childcare is," Doutherd said, joining a conference-call interview alongside Perkins. It's a national issue "that became highlighted in the pandemic."
Today, Doutherd is executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, a Bay Area-based chapter of Parent Voices California. She lives in Oakland with her son, Xavier, but also serves as a national advocate for childcare needs. In July, she participated in a White House briefing concerning the uses for federal COVID relief funds allotted through the American Rescue Plan Act.
"At the end of the day, we're really building a movement and [working] for families to be able to thrive," Doutherd said.
"Clarissa's Battle" studies that effort through Doutherd's experiences.
"This film is different from any of my other films," Perkins said. Those previous productions include 2018's award-winning "Life After Life," which follows the lives of three men after their release from San Quentin State Prison, where she taught yoga to inmates with life sentences. Perkins' 2021 film "Rebound" charts the lives of two women trying to do just that after incarceration.
"Clarissa's Battle" finds Perkins "showing how collective action can create power," Perkins said.
Its scenes let viewers follow Doutherd as she multi-tasks through her days. She's dropping off her son at his school; talking to a community agency about the high number of African American mothers on a waiting list for childcare; talking to moms in similar situations; asking registered voters to sign a petition for the Health and Childcare Initiative for Alameda County, California; getting her blood pressure checked; driving to the next meeting; and speaking in the halls of government about inequities.
Statistics show a pervasive problem of accessible childcare. More than half of the nation has fewer childcare slots than kids whose families need one — a predicament compounded by staffing deficiencies at those facilities, according to the nonpartisan Center for American Progress. Among children ages 5 and younger in the country in 2019, 28.5% lived with a single mother, while 23.9% lived with a single father, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Perkins sees "Clarissa's Battle" as both an organizing tool for childcare and early-childhood education advocacy groups, and as a way to illuminate the need for changes and the value of community support.
"One of the things about our work is that families don't have to feel alone," said Perkins, who filmed a portion of the documentary at a U.S. Senate hearing on childcare in 2018 at Washington, D.C.
Social justice is a prime element of Perkins' Apple of Discord Productions, a Bay Area company specializing in long- and short-form documentaries. The work has included partnerships with the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Stanford Law and Harvard Law. Perkins received the National Council on Crime and Delinquency’s Media for a Just Society Award.
Perkins moved to California after graduating from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and settled in the Oakland and Berkeley area. She'd graduated from Terre Haute South at just 16 years old, then studied at IUPUI in Indianapolis before transferring to IU and the Kelley School. In 2017, South inducted Perkins into its Hall of Distinction.
Her latest project, "Clarissa's Battle," and the recent national attention given to the need for better childcare access has her hopeful and determined. She recalled a bill proposed in 1971, the Comprehensive Child Development Act, that would've created a nationwide preschool system, aimed at allowing single parents to work and provide childcare for their kids. It passed the U.S. Senate and House with bipartisan support, but was vetoed by President Richard Nixon.
Such recognition of the problem by people on both sides of the political spectrum was significant.
"It seems that has gotten lost," Perkins said. "I think [the film] will be helpful in bringing some of that to light."
To learn more ...
• Information about Tamara Perkins' documentary "Clarissa's Battle" and its associated engagement and impact campaign, go online to clarissasbattle.com.
