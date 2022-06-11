This column was originally published on Dec. 26, 1999.
Family researchers are always looking to federal government documents to establish military service, immigration, citizenship, and other such issues, but we sometimes overlook the less common documentation that our federal government has waiting for the smart researcher to rediscover.
One government program which, in its time, had many participants is often overlooked by family researchers. That is the Civilian Conservation Corps.
During the Great Depression, there were over 13 million Americans out of work by 1933.
In April of that year President Franklin Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps as one of his New Deal programs. The CCC was set up to provide training and employment for young out-of-work males between the ages of 17 and 23.
Qualified males had to be unmarried and U.S. citizens of any race or background. They lived in army-style barracks in work camps around the United States, laboring on projects related to the conservation of the nation’s natural resources.
Projects included soil conservation, building roads and bridges, and developing state and national parks. The program was administered by four federal departments: Labor, Agriculture, the Army and the Interior. Enrollment was for six months, with the option of re-enlisting for additional six-month periods for up to two years.
Life in the work camps was run a bit like the military, but the workers put in 40-hour work weeks, with the rest of their time allotted to recreation and classes to further their education and to learn new skills. Although both white and black men served in the CCC, the camps were segregated by race.
Base pay was $30 per month, with $22-$25 per month being sent home to the young man’s family. The men themselves kept just $5-8 per month for personal expenses.
The CCC was in operation for nine years, from April 1933 to December 1942. (It was abolished by Congress against the president’s wishes).
During that time, three million young men served in the CCC. One of them was my dad. There are probably many family researchers in Indiana with a father or grandfather who served in the CCC. While my own dad worked in the CCC in Utah, the work of the CCC is evident in Indiana’s state parks. Many of the trails, shelters and bridges in our state parks were built by CCC workers.
Books about the CCC include “The Way We Remember It” (1997) by C. Nolte and “The African-American Experience in the Civilian Conservation Corps” (1999) by Olen Cole, Jr.
To get a record on your CCC family member, start first with the National Personnel Records Center at 111 Winnebago St., St. Louis, MO 63118, e-mail center@cpr.nara.gov, providing them with the name and as much information as you know about your family member’s CCC service.
Ask for both the CCC service record and the discharge record for the person. These records will give you a listing of the dates and places your family member served as well as the company number and camp identification number. This information is free.
Other places to check are the National Archives, phone 202-501-5595, or their website at www.nara.gov (enter Civilian Conservation Corps in the search bar); the National Association of CCC Alumni, P.O. Box 16429, St. Louis, MO 63125, phone 314-487-8666; or the James F. Justin Civilian Conservation Corps Museum website at http://www.justinmuseum.com/famjustin/ccchis.html. This latter site has links to other resources including the ones mentioned above.
