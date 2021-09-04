Cirque Italia will bring its brand new pirate adventure to Terre Haute on Thursday.
Ringmaster Clown Rafinha’s quest for buried treasure begins at 7:30 p.m. under Cirque Italia’s white and blue big top tent on the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds at 3901 S. U.S. 41.
His expedition in search of a pirate’s booty will set sail again at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11; and 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
The story begins with Clown Rafinha fishing, when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more. They will experience swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.
A suspenseful Crossbow act and dangerous Wheel of Death performances promise to have everyone hanging on the edge of their seats. The adventure ends with the audience watching to see if Clown Rafinha defeats the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself.
Cirque Italia will enforce all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities. As such, it has made certain adjustments and accommodations to comply with safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials That includes:
• Restricted seating capacity
• Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent
• Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)
• Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent
• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes
Circus-goers are asked to buy tickets in advance to assist with socially distancing. They are available through cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling or texting 941-704-8572.
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday. On days with no scheduled shows, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on days with scheduled shows, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012, states its news release. Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner, said he is tremendously proud of his circus heritage. Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy. Visit www.cirqueitalia.com and its social media accounts for more information.
