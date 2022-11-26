The Sisters of Providence has announced its schedule of Advent/Christmas season Masses.
All services, held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, are open to the public and people of all faiths.
Mass on Sundays of Advent will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Mass for the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 8.
The Christmas Eve Vigil is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Christmas Day Mass will be 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
Mass for the Feast of the Holy Family will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 30.
A Mass celebrating the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2023, and Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023.
The first Taizé Prayer gathering of the new year is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
