Jacob Roskovensky of Chrisman, Illinois, has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning and registry brand and app. This is the third year The Mill at Sugar Grove has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
Despite COVID-19 interrupting many 2020 weddings and social events, wedding professionals around the nation continued to support to-be-weds throughout their wedding planning journeys. From adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed weddings, to helping couples host socially distanced weddings following state and local guidelines and restrictions with an increased focus on health and safety, wedding pros — and the industry as a whole — rallied together in 2020, ultimately helping couples continue to celebrate life and love. The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings recognition honors vendors who went above and beyond to help to-be-weds navigate the global pandemic.
In 2021, five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. In its 15th annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This comes as the industry prepares for an increase in upcoming celebrations due to postponed events throughout 2020.
To determine winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories — including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more — to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best-of-the-best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
“We had some incredibly beautiful weddings this past year. I am so thankful for the brides that went forward and celebrated their matrimony here on the farm while keeping their guests safe. It is a pleasure to serve the Wabash Valley,” Roskovensky, The Mill at Sugar Grove owner, said.
The Knot has inspired 25 million couples (and counting) to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing high-quality content and inspiration, The Knot makes it easy for couples to connect with and book the right wedding professionals to create their perfect wedding day. On The Knot Marketplace, couples can connect with any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot Best of Weddings gives couples the confidence to find and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology simplifies wedding planning, inspiring couples to plan a wedding unique to their love story and personalities.
Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.
Visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.