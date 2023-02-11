United Campus Ministries will host its Chili Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Central Presbyterian Church.
Along with chili, other treats will be featured. Participants can choose to dine in or carry out their meal.
Tickets for the event are $12. Proceeds support the UCM's mission to provide space and support to students and the community.
A silent auction, beginning Feb. 25, will take place through betterunite.com/unitedcampusministries-2023ucmsilentauction. The auction will run through March 6.
The church is located at 125 N. Seventh St.
