After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Terre Haute Kiwanis Club will host their Chili Day fundraiser.
The April 26 event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. at the Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972 at 218 N. 12th Street.
Chili, provided by Culver’s, will be served along with a live auction.
Tickets are $8 at the door. Proceeds support youth programs in the Wabash Valley including Riley’s Kids, BUG (Bring Up Grades), geography quiz bowl, elementary school grants, Val/Sal Luncheon, Eddie Conner’s Awards and others.
